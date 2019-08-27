Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stake By $31.41 Million; Nuveen Asset Management Upped By $3.47 Million Its Dana (DAN) Holding

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) stake by 24.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd acquired 382,989 shares as Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)’s stock declined 3.62%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 1.93M shares with $159.05M value, up from 1.55M last quarter. Skyworks Solutions Inc now has $12.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $73.05. About 574,221 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased Dana Incorporated (DAN) stake by 13.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc acquired 204,298 shares as Dana Incorporated (DAN)’s stock declined 12.70%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 1.76 million shares with $31.23 million value, up from 1.56M last quarter. Dana Incorporated now has $1.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 1.19M shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 12/03/2018 – TRADE UNION UNITE- URGES GKN SHAREHOLDERS TO REJECT LATEST TAKEOVER BID FROM MELROSE; 09/03/2018 – DANA INC – FROM DEAL, EXPECTS TO DELIVER ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $235 MLN WITHIN THREE YEARS; 21/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 09/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dana Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By GKN Mrgr; 26/03/2018 – DANA SAYS ACTIONS SUPPORT `STRONG INVESTOR INTEREST’ IN DEAL; 19/03/2018 – DANA YR SALES GUIDANCE INCREASED BY $300M TO $7.75 TO $8.05B; 09/03/2018 – GKN PLC – TOTAL CONSIDERATION IS COMPOSED OF $1.6 BLN IN CASH PROCEEDS TO GKN PLC; 09/03/2018 – DANA HOLDERS WILL OWN ABT 52.75% OF CO; 09/03/2018 – GKN GKN PROPOSED COMBINATION OF GKN DRIVELINE AND DANA; 26/03/2018 – GKN Will Now Receive $1.77B Cash from Dana

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). California Pub Employees Retirement owns 0.03% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 283,233 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Co holds 16,388 shares. Vertex One Asset Mgmt has 59,107 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Com stated it has 178,524 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 144,193 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Cap holds 9,803 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Mngmt has 0.28% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 9,081 shares. Raymond James & owns 60,896 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 202,860 are held by Glenmede Tru Na. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 1.06 million shares. Fiduciary invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 34,676 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Csat Investment Advisory Lp accumulated 258 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Skyworks Solutions has $11000 highest and $7500 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is 18.82% above currents $73.05 stock price. Skyworks Solutions had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Needham. Canaccord Genuity maintained Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) rating on Thursday, August 8. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $8200 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $10000 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold DAN shares while 72 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 131.30 million shares or 0.01% more from 131.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 70,019 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 385,702 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). 705,928 were reported by Principal Fincl Group. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 2,000 shares. Tcw Grp holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 2.75 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Victory Capital Mgmt Inc owns 42,063 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Convergence Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,155 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Alps Advisors Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 69,743 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 803,062 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca, a California-based fund reported 25,411 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 636,421 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Dana Holding (NYSE:DAN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Dana Holding has $24 highest and $21 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 91.00% above currents $11.78 stock price. Dana Holding had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Buckingham Research.

