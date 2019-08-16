Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Lifted By $308,295 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; United Services Automobile Association Decreased T Rowe Price Group (TROW) Holding By $1.51 Million

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 11.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd acquired 2,635 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 25,835 shares with $3.05M value, up from 23,200 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $135.98. About 15.06 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform

United Services Automobile Association decreased T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) stake by 11.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Services Automobile Association sold 15,056 shares as T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)’s stock rose 6.90%. The United Services Automobile Association holds 114,551 shares with $11.47M value, down from 129,607 last quarter. T Rowe Price Group Inc now has $25.32B valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $107.48. About 301,083 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 10/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES INC REPORTS 20.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE – INVESTMENT ADVISORY REVENUES EARNED IN QTR FROM FIRM’S U.S. MUTUAL FUNDS WERE $832.9 MLN, UP 16.1% FROM COMPARABLE 2017 QTR; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE: TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END; 27/03/2018 – T ROWE PRICE U.S. ECONOMIST ALAN LEVENSON ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC – FIRM HAS CHANGED PRESENTATION OF CERTAIN LINE ITEMS OF ITS INCOME STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Says It Would Be Against a Dell-VMware Merger — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — T. Rowe Price Group, Inc./; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Net Reflects Impact of the Firm Adopting New Acctg Guidance on Jan. 1

United Services Automobile Association increased Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 204,131 shares to 991,532 valued at $47.65 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Valmont Industries Inc (NYSE:VMI) stake by 59,120 shares and now owns 62,558 shares. Spdr Barclays High Yield Bond Etf (JNK) was raised too.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $263,597 activity. 2,617 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) shares with value of $263,597 were sold by Robert W. Sharps.

Among 6 analysts covering T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. T. Rowe Price Group has $121 highest and $88 lowest target. $107.43’s average target is -0.05% below currents $107.48 stock price. T. Rowe Price Group had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $90 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TROW shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 160.80 million shares or 6.36% less from 171.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent Inc has 123,415 shares. Van Eck Assoc owns 0.27% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 546,776 shares. 14,082 were reported by Veritable Limited Partnership. Hallmark Mngmt holds 0.17% or 15,284 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 17.18 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Daiwa reported 9,409 shares. Chevy Chase Tru stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Parkside Fincl Bank And holds 0.01% or 224 shares. Regions reported 2,802 shares stake. The California-based Lpl Llc has invested 0.02% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Valley Natl Advisers reported 1,301 shares. Adirondack accumulated 233 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vantage Invest Prtn Llc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 78,952 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 149,587 shares.

Analysts await T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.99 per share. TROW’s profit will be $468.78M for 13.50 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual earnings per share reported by T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased Zto Express Cayman Inc stake by 2.82 million shares to 10.04M valued at $183.55M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) stake by 130,223 shares and now owns 3.81 million shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.49% above currents $135.98 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $14700 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform” rating.

