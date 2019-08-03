Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Lifted By $104.40 Million Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake; Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund (CHY) Has 1.47 Sentiment

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 15764.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd acquired 2.55M shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 2.56 million shares with $105.91 million value, up from 16,152 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $48.66B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 31.95 million shares traded or 7.06% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund (CHY) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 25 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 17 sold and decreased their stakes in Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now own: 7.65 million shares, down from 7.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 12 Increased: 19 New Position: 6.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron had 45 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt given on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MU in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by J.P. Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.51M were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Braun Stacey stated it has 0.55% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.12% stake. Twin Focus Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 11,160 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Putnam Ltd Liability Company has 469,830 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 210,211 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) owns 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 11,881 shares. Clark Estates Ny reported 88,000 shares. Hap Trading Limited Company stated it has 18,206 shares. Zweig stated it has 222,795 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Lc holds 0.15% or 1.46M shares in its portfolio. Hl Fincl Service Lc has 98,323 shares. Oakworth Inc owns 14,607 shares.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The company has market cap of $831.12 million. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It has a 10.88 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 119,638 shares traded. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund for 315,923 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc owns 209,760 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.82% invested in the company for 148,571 shares. The Wisconsin-based Oarsman Capital Inc. has invested 0.24% in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc., a California-based fund reported 11,200 shares.

