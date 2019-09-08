Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Increased Weibo (WB) Position by $91.41 Million; Stock Price Declined; Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Holder Litespeed Management Trimmed Its Stake as Share Price Declined

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 288,936 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote for Company’s Board Nominees; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Expects Cash Flow From Ops to Grow More Than 40 % From 2016 Levels by 2020; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS RENEWS CBS AFFILIATION PACT IN NASHVILLE; 22/05/2018 – Scripps to Transfer Stk Listing to Nasdaq; 19/04/2018 – GAMCO Urges E.W. Scripps Shareholders to Elect Its Board Nominees; 28/05/2018 – EW Scripps Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 30; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q National Media Revenue $60.7M; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS RENEWS ABC AFFILIATION PACTS IN ALL 15 MARKETS; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Buying Scripps Creates a Moat (Video); 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 118% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 2.77M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.62M, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 1.56 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Inc has 422 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab reported 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Malaga Cove Capital Ltd has 10,130 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0.01% or 298,190 shares. Overbrook Mngmt Corporation holds 0.06% or 4,825 shares. Dsm Partners Llc has 1.13M shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.01% or 167,656 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 2.04 million shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 87,538 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 170,574 shares. Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.02% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 8,833 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability stated it has 52,647 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 549,684 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $22.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 448,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,911 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivo Corp by 1.07 million shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Litespeed Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 439,454 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Com accumulated 96,464 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Swiss Fincl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). The New York-based Pinnacle Assocs Limited has invested 0.38% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Jpmorgan Chase reported 2.05M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Numerixs Tech owns 7,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 359 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.06% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 142,158 shares. 88,141 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 15,770 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability holds 11,099 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0% or 700 shares.

