Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Increased Its Transocean LTD (RIG) Position; Shorts at Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Raised By 23.96%

Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) had an increase of 23.96% in short interest. ENSV’s SI was 511,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 23.96% from 412,400 shares previously. With 150,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s short sellers to cover ENSV’s short positions. The SI to Enservco Corporation’s float is 1.12%. The stock decreased 5.91% or $0.022 during the last trading session, reaching $0.35. About 90,722 shares traded. Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) has declined 55.30% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.30% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSV News: 12/04/2018 – ENSERVCO CORP – MANAGEMENT REITERATES EXPECTATIONS FOR “CONTINUED GROWTH MOMENTUM” IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – ENSERVCO Announces Departure of Senior Vice President of Field Operations Austin Peitz After 20-Year Career in Which the Compan; 12/04/2018 – ENSERVCO Updates Investors on 1Q Fincl Expectations; 10/05/2018 – Enservco 1Q Rev $21.1M; 21/05/2018 – Globe Newswire: ENSERVCO Announces Appointment of Kevin C. Kersting To New Position of Chief Operating Officer; 21/05/2018 – ENSERVCO Announces Appointment of Kevin C. Kersting To New Position of Chief Operating Officer; 28/03/2018 – Enservco: Expect to Significantly Reduce Outstanding Balance on Revolving Line of Credit in 2Q; 12/04/2018 – ENSERVCO Updates Investors on First Quarter Financial Expectations; 28/03/2018 – Enservco Expects 1Q Rev to Exceed $20M Vs. $13.8M Year-Ago; 21/05/2018 – ENSERVCO Announces Appointment of Kevin C. Kersting to New Position of Oper Chief

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Transocean Ltd (RIG) stake by 9.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd acquired 1.64M shares as Transocean Ltd (RIG)’s stock declined 20.42%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 18.20M shares with $158.55M value, up from 16.56 million last quarter. Transocean Ltd now has $2.41B valuation. The stock decreased 8.49% or $0.365 during the last trading session, reaching $3.935. About 26.98M shares traded or 48.86% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B

More notable recent Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enservco Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enservco Appoints Finance Veteran Marjorie Hargrave Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Enservco Reports 2019 First Quarter Financial Results NYSE:ENSV – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ENSERVCO Updates Investors on 2019 First Quarter Financial Expectations – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ENSERVCO Reports 2018 Financial Results NYSE:ENSV – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.06 million. The firm operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean: The Market Is Really Trashing This One – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Transocean Ltd.’s (NYSE:RIG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Risks Threatening Transocean – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transocean July 2019 Fleet Status Report Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Transocean had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Credit Suisse. Bank of America maintained the shares of RIG in report on Monday, June 10 with “Neutral” rating.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 12,082 shares to 29,418 valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) stake by 911,767 shares and now owns 593,205 shares. Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) was reduced too.