Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Stake in Qiwi Plc (QIWI) by $7.70 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Moors & Cabot Has Decreased Position by $1.05 Million

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 591 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,545 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89 million, down from 6,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 3.00 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India lays off 60 employees, more may follow – Economic Times; 27/04/2018 – Amazon employees went on a cross-country bus tour to learn about aging Americans; 18/04/2018 – Ivanhoe Targets Warehouses to Boost Assets 33% in Amazon Era; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized; 29/05/2018 – Amazon protestors, led by a group called SumOfUs, plan to fly a plane with a banner reading, “Bezos Needs a Boss.”; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 05/03/2018 – Sources tell the Journal that while a final product could include an Amazon-branded account, it would not involve Amazon becoming a bank

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Qiwi Plc (QIWI) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 549,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.36% . The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.50M, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Qiwi Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.96% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 397,617 shares traded or 15.09% up from the average. Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) has risen 39.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QIWI News: 05/04/2018 – QIWI PLC QIWI.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24.50 FROM $19.10; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC QTRLY DILUTED PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF PARENT RUB 7.26 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – QIWI Refrained From Paying Dividends Starting in 3Q 2017; 28/03/2018 – QIWI 4Q EPS 7.26 RUBLES; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 PAYMENT SERVICES SEGMENT NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 12% TO 16% OVER 2017; 28/03/2018 – QIWI SEES FY ADJ REV +12% TO +16%; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 PAYMENT SERVICES SEGMENT NET PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 10% TO 15% OVER 2017; 23/05/2018 – QIWI UPGRADES 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REV. GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – QIWI PLC QTRLY TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE INCREASED 41% TO RUB 4,099 MLN ($71.6 MLN); 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE ASSUMING NO CONTRIBUTION FROM TOCHKA, ROCKETBANK PROJECTS IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 12% TO 16% OVER 2017

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.53 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20,200 shares to 43,200 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 30,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 3.40M shares to 4.26M shares, valued at $96.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd.