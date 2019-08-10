Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Sina (SINA) Stake by $102.48 Million; Valuation Declined; Poplar Forest Capital Has Decreased Its Citigroup (C) Position by $13.49 Million; Share Price Rose

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 217,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 826,225 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.41 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, CARNEGIE, ERSTE, SWEDBANK TO MANAGE TALLINNA IPO; 28/03/2018 – Jailed Libor trader Hayes loses appeal over house sale; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Buy 3% 10-Year Treasuries, Target Rally to 2.65%; 22/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 22 (Table); 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Rev $18.9B; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field’s new brewery is a beer geek’s paradise; 18/05/2018 – Citi Back in Growth Mode in Brazil as It Leaves Retail Behind; 26/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC WFT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3.4 FROM $2.8

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 49.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 1.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.90 million, down from 3.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.52. About 1.15 million shares traded or 28.35% up from the average. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of stock was sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.61 billion for 8.30 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 312,644 shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $27.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 238,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Ltd Liability Co invested in 156,936 shares. Brandes Inv Limited Partnership invested in 2.98% or 2.06 million shares. Tru Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 36,542 shares. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dubuque Commercial Bank Tru Communication has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 13,802 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Limited Liability Corporation reported 20,524 shares. Lsv Asset holds 13.51 million shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.73% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Arizona State Retirement Systems has 476,143 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Company owns 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,700 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 36,724 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Smart Portfolios Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 803 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Co invested 0.56% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 296,767 shares or 0.56% of the stock.

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 74.47% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.47 per share. SINA’s profit will be $8.46M for 71.92 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.91% negative EPS growth.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merus N V by 23,168 shares to 176,835 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 686,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in At Home Group Inc.