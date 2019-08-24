Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $640,346 as Stock Value Rose; Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Shares Declined While Silchester International Investors Llp Has Raised by $4.71 Million Its Stake

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53M, up from 12.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.36. About 363,818 shares traded or 7.05% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 12,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 29,418 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 41,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 10.93M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technological Challenges; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Oracle CEO Mark Hurd Sits Down With CNBC’s Josh Lipton on Thursday March 22 at 11:00AM ET

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd by 425,380 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $46.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 17.91 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.