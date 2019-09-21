Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Equifax (EFX) Position by $82.56 Million as Share Price Rose; As Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Stock Price Declined, Holder Miles Capital Has Cut Its Holding

Miles Capital Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 31.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc sold 4,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 10,853 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $724,000, down from 15,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 2.75 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 71.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 611,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 241,892 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.71M, down from 853,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $141.05. About 574,306 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 15/03/2018 – DOJ Bring Charges Against Former Equifax CIO (Audio); 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS IT CHARGED YING WITH VIOLATING FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS, WILL SEEK DISGORGEMENT OF ILL-GOTTEN GAINS PLUS INTEREST, PENALTIES, AND INJUNCTIVE RELIEF; 10/05/2018 – Sacramento Bus: Another Voice: Equifax scandal isn’t over; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS DISCLOSURE DID NOT PASS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 14/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Appoints Mark Begor as New CEO; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Equifax’s Senior Notes; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Mark Begor As Chief Executive Officer; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mi

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $673.15M for 14.90 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $174.08M for 24.49 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.