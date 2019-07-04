Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Bitauto Hldgs LTD (BITA) Position; Jensen Investment Management Lifted 3M Company (MMM) Stake

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (BITA) stake by 73.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 448,932 shares as Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (BITA)’s stock declined 36.14%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 162,911 shares with $2.59M value, down from 611,843 last quarter. Bitauto Hldgs Ltd now has $743.06M valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 327,721 shares traded. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 51.56% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.99% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD BITA.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $38 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO NAMES XIAOKE LIU COO; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q EPS 72c; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 11C; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q Rev $413.5M; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO BOARD OKS $150M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – COMPANY EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASE OUT OF ITS EXISTING CASH BALANCE; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET LOSS PER ADS RMB10.05 ($1.54); 19/03/2018 – Bitauto Board of Directors Approves $150 Million Share Repurchase Program

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 17.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jensen Investment Management Inc acquired 289,334 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Jensen Investment Management Inc holds 1.98 million shares with $412.21M value, up from 1.69M last quarter. 3M Company now has $100.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 1.12M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 48,544 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Bangor National Bank invested in 0.07% or 1,836 shares. Pictet Asset Limited has 0.5% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 121,200 are held by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tiedemann Advisors reported 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Alley Ltd Company accumulated 1.64% or 26,797 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.17% or 2,606 shares in its portfolio. Investment Services Of America owns 1,150 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp invested in 9,413 shares. Northrock Prtnrs Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 4,199 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 2.69M shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 22,240 shares stake. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al reported 7,637 shares. Texas Yale Capital holds 0.42% or 50,032 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, April 26 report. Bank of America maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Thursday, June 27. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $18500 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 25. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Another trade for 4,681 shares valued at $942,450 was made by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, February 7 Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 8,153 shares. Bauman James L had sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22 million on Monday, February 11. 4,220 shares were sold by Bushman Julie L, worth $841,392 on Thursday, February 7. $2.70 million worth of stock was sold by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. 8,906 shares were sold by Vale Michael G., worth $1.77 million. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260.

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) stake by 611,860 shares to 440,661 valued at $110.92M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) stake by 3,390 shares and now owns 18,522 shares. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) (NYSE:BITA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) had 2 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) on Friday, June 28 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, May 31.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Merus N V stake by 23,168 shares to 176,835 valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 33,390 shares and now owns 200,962 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

Analysts await Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 5,700.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $0.01 per share. BITA’s profit will be $40.70M for 4.56 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Bitauto Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 132.00% EPS growth.