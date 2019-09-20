Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Decreased 58 Com (WUBA) Position by $50.02 Million as Market Value Declined; Ghp Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 40.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 806,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.04M, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 272,029 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 366.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 9,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 11,947 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, up from 2,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $132.87. About 266,940 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 328,248 shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $134.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 29,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Golden Ocean Group Ltd.

