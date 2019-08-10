Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Cut Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Stake as Share Price Rose; Kennedy Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Horace Mann Educators (HMN) by $941,080

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 26.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 57,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The hedge fund held 162,563 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, down from 220,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 531,354 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Results and Provides 2018 Outlook; 18/05/2018 – Levin Capital Strategies LP Exits Position in NanoString; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds Global Blood, Exits NanoString; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) by 17.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 26,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 128,062 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, down from 154,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Horace Mann Educators Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 104,265 shares traded. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has risen 0.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 13/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 Horace Mann Increases Quarterly Dividend by 3.6%; 04/05/2018 – Horace Mann Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Chairman To Retire After 8 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic Progress; 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell Scho; 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28.5C/SHR FROM 27.5C, EST. 28.5C; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: Shaheen Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at May 23 Meeting; 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators Raises Dividend to 28.5c Vs. 27.5c; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: Gabriel L. Shaheen, Chairman of Board, to Retire From Board

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 24,900 shares. Laurion Management LP has invested 0.03% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Legal And General Gru Public Lc reported 24,309 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 614,714 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Company has invested 0.01% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 1.04M shares or 0.1% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Moreover, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 180,009 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts reported 37,245 shares. Altrinsic Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 80,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 9,298 are owned by Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc, a New York-based fund reported 200,257 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 8,514 shares. Kansas-based Paragon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $43.24 million activity.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 400,827 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $218.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 382,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 25,272 shares to 173,708 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 88,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Veritex Holdings Inc.