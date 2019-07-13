Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Stake; Polaris Capital Management Upped Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Holding By $1.93 Million

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) stake by 229.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polaris Capital Management Llc acquired 58,400 shares as Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC)’s stock declined 1.18%. The Polaris Capital Management Llc holds 83,900 shares with $2.77 million value, up from 25,500 last quarter. Phibro Animal Health Corp now has $1.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 77,210 shares traded. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has declined 34.87% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PAHC News: 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL 3Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 42C; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q Adj EPS 46c; 15/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.49; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 Phibro Animal Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Host Webcast and Conference Call on March 2018 Quarterly Financial Results; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phibro Animal Health Corporation Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAHC)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) stake by 34.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 11,793 shares as Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN)’s stock declined 6.32%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 22,707 shares with $1.66 million value, down from 34,500 last quarter. Seattle Genetics Inc now has $10.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 835,926 shares traded or 9.17% up from the average. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 11.13% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – RANDOMIZED, PHASE 2B METRIC STUDY OF GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN COMPARED TO XELODA FAILED TO MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION (SG&A) $220 MLN TO $240 MLN; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR EXPERIENCE; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Astellas And Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces Data Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS WITHDRAWS 2018 ADCETRIS SALES; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (R&D) $530 MLN TO $580 MLN

More notable recent Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brief Commentary On Seattle Genetics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGEN) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Seattle Genetics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Peek Under The Hood: FEX Has 10% Upside – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cna Financial Corporation (CNA) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.39 EPS, down 116.67% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Seattle Genetics had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation holds 0.01% or 20,766 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.01% or 35,180 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 224,831 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 244,900 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Proshare Limited Liability Company invested in 59,679 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Campbell And Invest Adviser Lc invested in 3,007 shares. Franklin Resources invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Axa accumulated 148,530 shares. Profund Ltd Llc holds 29,973 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 0.03% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) or 4,100 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 488,455 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 22,391 shares. Capital Intll Invsts invested in 0.41% or 12.90 million shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.63 million activity. Another trade for 20,148 shares valued at $1.31 million was sold by SIEGALL CLAY B.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) stake by 3.40 million shares to 4.26 million valued at $96.33M in 2019Q1. It also upped Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 2.55M shares and now owns 2.56 million shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold PAHC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 18.93 million shares or 1.67% less from 19.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Savings Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 19,961 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership reported 51,064 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Prospector Lc has invested 0.16% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 4,800 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt reported 31,561 shares stake. 31,403 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 15,124 shares. Vanguard Group holds 2.19 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 6,835 shares or 0% of the stock. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management reported 341,204 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 17,640 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Fincl Bank De owns 2,336 shares. 54,920 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. S Muoio And Limited Liability Co owns 10,036 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Cwm Llc holds 0% or 107 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. Warras Dean J also sold $685,824 worth of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) on Tuesday, January 15. 7,500 shares were sold by Bendheim Daniel M, worth $237,254 on Tuesday, January 22.

More notable recent Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PAHC) ROE Of 32%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Phibro Animal Health’s (NASDAQ:PAHC) Share Price Deserve to Gain 45%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Phibro (PAHC) Up 3.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.