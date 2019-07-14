Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Holding by $1.32 Million as Valuation Rose; As General Mls (GIS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Salient Trust Company Lta Cut Its Stake by $2.25 Million

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 26.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 57,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 162,563 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, down from 220,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 691,772 shares traded or 41.17% up from the average. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 151.12% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re; 18/05/2018 – Levin Capital Strategies LP Exits Position in NanoString; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M; 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.78, REV VIEW $103.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 44,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,847 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, down from 195,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 3.42M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

Analysts await NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, up 31.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.8 per share. After $-0.69 actual earnings per share reported by NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NanoString Launches Priority Site Program for New GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NanoString closes 5.2M stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NanoString to Present at the 39th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NanoString to Release First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 9, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $43.80 million activity. 2.00M NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares with value of $43.24 million were sold by Clarus Lifesciences II – L.P.. GRAY R BRADLEY also sold $445,537 worth of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) on Thursday, January 31.

