Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding in Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) by $733,440; Eii Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Essex Ppty Tr Com (ESS) by $510,123

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com (ESS) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 1,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 7,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, down from 9,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $327.06. About 142,628 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 28/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: Essex Street Market Additions Include Middle Eastern Counter From the Sussman Brothers; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Markey, Moulton, Tsongas Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 27/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: NYCEDC Announces Additional Vendors Coming to New Essex Street Market; 21/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Seth Moulto: Moulton, Tsongas, Markey Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 23/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust – A New Addition To The REIT Forum’s Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – The UK’s Kent and Essex Police Forces Join the Axon Network with Significant Axon Body Camera Orders; 25/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Essex ARG, 13th MEU Begin Integrated training; 02/05/2018 – ESSEX PROPERTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $3.09, EST. $3.06; 08/05/2018 – Fiduciary Trust Adds Booking, Exits Essex Property: 13F

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 24,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The hedge fund held 138,115 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, down from 162,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $799.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 147,929 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Results and Provides 2018 Outlook; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 75c; 30/04/2018 – NanoString Partners with Multiple Leading Contract Research Organizations to Market Digital Spatial Profiling Service; 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for First Quarter of 2018

Analysts await NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.57 earnings per share, down 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.57 actual earnings per share reported by NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 3.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold NSTG shares while 27 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 29.95 million shares or 45.09% less from 54.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 2,917 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Co holds 12,813 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.02% or 25,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Jpmorgan Chase And Communication invested in 9,079 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech holds 37,075 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Co Adviser Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 16,019 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 248 shares. Iowa-based Principal Incorporated has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Spark Limited Liability Co accumulated 41,861 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 103,410 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. James Invest Research invested in 810 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc reported 80,348 shares. Rhenman And Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Ab invested 0.4% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golden Ocean Group Ltd by 600,000 shares to 3.35 million shares, valued at $165.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 23,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 62.06 million shares or 1.05% less from 62.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,641 were accumulated by Quadrant Mgmt Ltd. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 5,215 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards Communication, a Missouri-based fund reported 24 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Co owns 9,786 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies invested 0% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). 800,951 were accumulated by Legal And General Plc. Qs Investors Lc holds 4,698 shares. Signaturefd Ltd accumulated 230 shares. Cls Invs Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Daiwa Secs Group Inc owns 1.79 million shares or 4.62% of their US portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 1,053 shares. 70 were accumulated by Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 38,426 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks reported 822 shares stake. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 164 shares.

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06 billion and $187.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 4,835 shares to 16,046 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 34,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).