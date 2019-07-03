Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Cut Ally Finl (ALLY) Position; BOREALIS EXPLORATION LTD ORDINARY SHARES (BOREF) Sellers Decreased By 25% Their Shorts

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) stake by 3.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 130,223 shares as Ally Finl Inc (ALLY)’s stock rose 8.73%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 3.81M shares with $104.84 million value, down from 3.94M last quarter. Ally Finl Inc now has $12.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 2.62M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 25/05/2018 – Ally Financial at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – 2018 CORE ROTCE TARGET OF 10.5 PCT – 11.5 PCT; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – CEO, OTHER DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF HOBBS TO CO’S BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Ally Encourages Consumers to Save Their Savings with New Campaign; 03/05/2018 – Ally Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Modest Dividend Growth Over Time; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followed by “Modern Millennial”; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINL SEES 1Q 2018 NET FINACING REVENUE UP 6% TO 8% YOY

BOREALIS EXPLORATION LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BOREF) had a decrease of 25% in short interest. BOREF’s SI was 300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 25% from 400 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 0 days are for BOREALIS EXPLORATION LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BOREF)’s short sellers to cover BOREF’s short positions. The stock increased 5.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 100 shares traded. Borealis Exploration Limited (OTCMKTS:BOREF) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) stake by 2.14 million shares to 2.38M valued at $52.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Carvana Co stake by 197,762 shares and now owns 212,576 shares. Momo Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $347.95 million for 8.94 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ally Financial Inc.’s (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KSP Research sees NYCB, Ally well set for four rate cuts – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman, Ally prepare for Fed rate cuts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Jony Ive Leaves Apple; Savings Accounts See Rate Cuts – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Borealis Exploration Limited, a technology development company, engages in inventing, developing, acquiring, and licensing new technologies. The company has market cap of $29.25 million. The companyÂ’s principal technologies include Chorus Meshcon, an electric motor/drive combination that uses electromagnetic harmonics to increase the motorÂ’s torque for traction applications, such as electric cars and trains; WheelTug, an aircraft electric drive system, which enables commercial and military aircraft to taxi around airports without using their main engines and without the assistance of tow tugs; and Avto Metals, a custom-designed material for applications in microelectronic devices, including computers, cell phones, multifunction digital tools, and flat-panel displays. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal technologies also include Cool Chips, which are solid-state devices based on thermionics that pump heat to produce cooling, refrigeration, or air conditioning, which has applications in refrigerating cargo ships, air-conditioning cars, cooling X-ray machines, desktop and laptop computers, containers for land and sea, and telecommunications equipment; and Power Chips, which are devices that absorb heat to produce electrical power in electric or hybrid-electric vehicles, reclaiming and converting waste heat in conventional power plants, and stand-alone power generation systems for individual buildings.

More notable recent Borealis Exploration Limited (OTCMKTS:BOREF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Market Morning: Gold Slingshot, Cannabis Consolidation, Baidu Debacle, Vietnam Tariff Bazooka – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 One-Stock Portfolios for Passive Investors – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Toyota doubles down on hybrids – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Borealis Exploration Limited (OTCMKTS:BOREF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AltaGas: Bigger The Dividend Cut, Stronger The Buy Case – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son Banks On Exponential Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2018.