Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Cut Ally Finl (ALLY) Position as Stock Value Rose; Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) by $361,248 as Shares Rose

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 34,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 3.78M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $117.13 million, down from 3.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 1.21 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $261 Million; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names David Shevsky Oper Chief of Auto Finance; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 66C; 03/05/2018 – Ally Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%; 19/04/2018 – Ally Announces Leadership Changes; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Net Financing Revenue Up 6%-8%, Ex-Core OID

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 30,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.50M, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.96% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 6.71 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 28/03/2018 – ICICI: NO INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE CAN INFLUENCE CREDIT DECISIONS; 19/04/2018 – ICICI BANK COMMENTS ON SUCCESSION PLAN; 07/04/2018 – Times of India: ICICI board’s clean chit to Kochhar too hasty?; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING-OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 15/04/2018 – Mint: RBI scrutiny in 2016 found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI Bank loans to Videocon; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED WITH SALES FROM HTM CATEGORY FOR A FEW WEEKS DURING QTR ENDED MARCH 2017; 10/04/2018 – ICICI and Axis issues weaken calls for private ownership; 31/03/2018 – Times of India: India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 12/04/2018 – Mint: Videocon loan case: Embattled ICICI board plans investor outreach; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SANCTIONED INR32.5B IN FACILITIES TO VIDEOCON 2012

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $634.55M for 17.40 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $191.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 4,074 shares to 16,910 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

