Platinum Investment Management LTD Decreased Holding in Sina (SINA) by $102.48 Million as Stock Declined; Kentucky Retirement Systems Cut Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $365,904

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 242,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 251,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 15.36 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER REAFFIRMS ALL COMPONENTS OF 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer, Allergan Win Out as Tax Benefits Blunt Repatriation Blow; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s PhIII kidney cancer study for Inlyta flops as investigators flag a dead end on outcomes (but SFJ pays for the gamble) $PFE; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Net $3.56B; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 49.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 1.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.90M, down from 3.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 749,915 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sina Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q1 Earnings Preview For SINA – Benzinga” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Learn From SINA Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:SINA) Investment Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher – 8/4/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

