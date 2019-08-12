Platinum Investment Management LTD Decreased Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Position by $319,618; Stock Price Rose; Investment Management Of Virginia Has Cut Holding in Mosaic Co. (MOS) as Shares Declined

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co. (MOS) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 22,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 46,812 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 69,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.19% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 4.97M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 24,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% . The hedge fund held 190,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, down from 215,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.61. About 728,976 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 10/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Appoints Samuel Nussbaum, M.D. to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 10/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Names Samuel Nussbaum to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 10/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences 1Q Loss/Shr 74c; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 09/04/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 53,596 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 40,012 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 45,208 shares. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 21,372 shares. 100,526 were accumulated by British Columbia Corp. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 1.16 million shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 15,831 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 429,922 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 1,250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 18,700 shares. Pdts Prtn Ltd Llc reported 292,600 shares. Country Trust Bankshares reported 200 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking owns 312,319 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 177,445 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 11 were reported by Tci Wealth Advisors Inc.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 26,202 shares to 71,028 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) by 12,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. Freeland Clint also bought $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares. The insider Koenig Emery N. bought 2,089 shares worth $50,022.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold CHRS shares while 25 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 62.32 million shares or 5.41% more from 59.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The stated it has 34,519 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 319,349 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 41,849 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Mgmt has 451,131 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 10,797 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc holds 0% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) or 7,916 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 27,595 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 29,171 shares. Pura Vida Invs Ltd Co accumulated 165,613 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 0% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Knott David M accumulated 40,469 shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc stated it has 746,362 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Highland Cap Lp has 0.15% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Atika Mngmt Lc has 0.52% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 188,000 shares.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd by 103,900 shares to 388,395 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 382,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).