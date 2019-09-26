Platinum Investment Management LTD Cut Stake in Baidu (BIDU) as Stock Value Declined; Peapack (PGC) Shares Rose While Condor Capital Management Cut Holding by $901,376

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 32,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 36,158 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, down from 68,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.81. About 3,926 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 16,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 64,264 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54M, down from 80,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.91B market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $105.9. About 1.96M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Expects That Du Xiaoman Will Be Deconsolidated From Baidu’s Consolidated Fincl Statements; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.76 million for 22.25 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 821,127 shares to 9.07 million shares, valued at $235.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $643.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 7,437 shares to 186,253 shares, valued at $9.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 5,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67M for 12.00 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Gamco Investors Et Al reported 11,300 shares. Sterling Cap Lc owns 33,707 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 134,785 shares. Blackrock reported 1.25 million shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 19,800 shares. Creative Planning reported 7,355 shares stake. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 20,498 shares. 28,204 were reported by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Seidman Lawrence B has 179,691 shares for 4.19% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Comm has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Parkside Bankshares Tru reported 474 shares. 19,993 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. 5,256 are owned by Panagora Asset Management.