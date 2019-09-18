Platinum Investment Management LTD Cut Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Stake by $417,243 as Stock Rose; Plancorp Increases Position in Williams Cos Del (WMB)

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 13,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 26,262 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, up from 13,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 7.53M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 6,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 16,660 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, down from 22,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $71.95. About 508,285 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION (SG&A) $220 MLN TO $240 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Seattle Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGEN); 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 NON-CASH COSTS $95 MLN TO $105 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Completes Acquisition Of Cascadian Therapeutics; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: CASCADIAN THERAPEUTICS TENDER OFFER COMPLETE; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage lll or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma; 07/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Initiates New Phase 1 Study in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 26/03/2018 – Astellas and Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or Metast

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold SGEN shares while 93 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 156.77 million shares or 0.53% less from 157.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi reported 28,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 54,616 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 5,123 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Com holds 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) or 3,400 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gp accumulated 460 shares. 17,150 were reported by Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Commerce holds 0.01% or 6,224 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt Comm has 0.01% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). 61,258 were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Platinum Inv Management Ltd stated it has 16,660 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 294,896 shares. Moreover, Gsa Cap Partners Llp has 0.04% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 4,864 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.01% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 190 shares. 26 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,668 shares.

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Seattle Genetics -2.6% on 6M-share offering – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New chief commercial officer at Seattle Genetics – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Seattle Genetics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Innovative Drug-Delivery Systems Benefit Patients and Businesses – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 625,029 shares to 2.55M shares, valued at $197.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 22,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Williams Completes Rivervale South to Market Project to Help Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Northeastern U.S. – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane had bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400 on Thursday, August 8. The insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653. CHAZEN STEPHEN I had bought 10,000 shares worth $239,300 on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp has 174,077 shares. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 170 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 13,053 shares. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Trust Of Oklahoma reported 15,094 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & holds 7,842 shares. Us Bancorporation De has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Company Dba Holt Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 48,437 were accumulated by Profund Advisors Limited Com. Intact Inv Mngmt Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 712,238 were reported by Toronto Dominion Bankshares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd reported 3.56 million shares. 190,000 are held by Pentwater Capital Limited Partnership. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Ltd holds 218,950 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 44,628 shares.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $252.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,594 shares to 10,332 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,605 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).