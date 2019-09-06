Platinum Investment Management LTD Cut Its Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Position by $1.32 Million; As Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Dana Investment Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $3.30 Million

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 26.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 57,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The hedge fund held 162,563 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, down from 220,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $903.11M market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $24.41. About 416,179 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 18/05/2018 – Levin Capital Strategies LP Exits Position in NanoString; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Results and Provides 2018 Outlook; 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY REVENUE ROSE 33 PCT TO $114.9 MLN (CORRECTS PERIOD); 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for First Quarter of 2018; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies 4Q Rev $35.2M

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 78,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 404,054 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16M, down from 482,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.34. About 19.54 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INITIATES DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY; 19/04/2018 – Asembia Expands Collaboration with Pfizer Oncology; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 22/03/2018 – Back to the drawing board for Reckitt after dropping Pfizer bid; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Pfizer moving headquarters to Hudson Yards; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer blames sales miss on `customer buying patterns’; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $43.24 million activity.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 197,762 shares to 212,576 shares, valued at $12.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 545,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in At Home Group Inc.

Analysts await NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.57 EPS, down 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

