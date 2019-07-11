Platinum Investment Management LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Micron Technology (MU); As Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Brown Capital Management Boosted Its Holding

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 15764.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 2.55M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.56 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.91M, up from 16,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $42.9. About 51.63M shares traded or 89.01% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 741,628 shares to 3.76 million shares, valued at $370.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 168,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 442,607 shares to 16,437 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 1.74 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).