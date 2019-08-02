Platinum Investment Management LTD Continues to Hold Position in Micron Technology (MU); Soroban Capital Partners LP Decreased Stake in Sap Se (SAP) as Shares Declined

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 2.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The hedge fund held 2.25 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.54 million, down from 4.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $121.43. About 401,575 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 10/04/2018 – SAP Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Pricing Model; 15/05/2018 – SAP Receives Global Certification for Data Protection and Privacy from BSI; 10/04/2018 – Xi Afterglow May Sap Demand at Aussie 10-Year Sale: Markets Live; 24/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Named to CIOReview’s Top 20 Most Promising SAP Solution Providers 2018; 14/05/2018 – DXC Technology Announces New Offering to Transition and Transform SAP® Solutions to Amazon Web Services; 21/03/2018 – SAP Announces Additional Candidate for By-Election to SAP Supervisory Board; 23/04/2018 – SAP Unveils Intelligent Product Design Solution and Network of Digital Twins; 30/05/2018 – NTT Group Brings Top Leadership and Award-Winning Teams to SAP SAPPHIRE NOW®; 08/03/2018 – SAP FOUND “INDICATIONS OF MISCONDUCT”, BREACHES OF INTERNAL COMPLIANCE IN ITS WORK WITH GUPTA-RELATED FIRMS; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 15764.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 2.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 2.56 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.91M, up from 16,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 23.87M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2.14 million shares to 5.88 million shares, valued at $757.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 147,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 27.35 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 24,586 shares to 190,498 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 130,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.81M shares, and cut its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN).