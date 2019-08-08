Platinum Investment Management LTD Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Holding; Goldfield (GV)’s Sentiment Is 0.77

Goldfield Corp (GV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 10 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 13 decreased and sold their equity positions in Goldfield Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 9.02 million shares, down from 9.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Goldfield Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 10 Increased: 5 New Position: 5.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 15.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd acquired 293,297 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 2.18 million shares with $362.61 million value, up from 1.88M last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $550.08B valuation. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $189.25. About 10.69M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Google and Facebook can’t help publishers because they’re built to defeat publishers; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s open-source Go bot can now beat professional players; 24/05/2018 – U.S. raises concerns about Vietnam’s proposed cybersecurity law; 07/04/2018 – Facebook is banning hundreds more accounts run by Russian trolls:; 22/05/2018 – Facebook face-off: EU gets little news from Zuckerberg; 07/03/2018 – The ad industry isn’t moving away from Facebook despite reports about fake news and Russian trolls; 26/03/2018 – Opinion polls published on Sunday in the United States and Germany cast doubt over the level of trust people have in Facebook over privacy; 05/03/2018 – Facebook survey asks users if they condone pedophilia; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg will not appear before UK parliament committee- media; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Address Staff Friday at Regular Meeting

The Goldfield Corporation provides electrical construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial clients in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. The company has market cap of $53.46 million. It is involved in the construction and maintenance of energy infrastructure systems for the power utility industry; and provision of electrical contracting services. It has a 12.46 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s electrical construction business includes the construction of transmission lines, concrete foundations, distribution systems, fiber optic splicing, substations and other electrical services.

Mill Road Capital Management Llc holds 6.5% of its portfolio in The Goldfield Corporation for 2.25 million shares. Menta Capital Llc owns 43,649 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shufro Rose & Co Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 187,074 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Clenar Muke Llc, a California-based fund reported 89,500 shares.

The stock decreased 10.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 168,237 shares traded or 519.77% up from the average. The Goldfield Corporation (GV) has declined 51.04% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GV News: 15/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.5 – 52km E of Goldfield, Nevada; 11/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.5 – 38km SSE of Goldfield, Nevada; 08/05/2018 – Goldfield 1Q EPS 9c; 14/03/2018 – GOLDFIELD CORP – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, TOTAL BACKLOG INCREASED TO $214.2 MLN, FROM $190.0 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016; 07/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.2 – 55km SW of Goldfield, Nevada; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.8 – 36km SSE of Goldfield, Nevada; 17/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.9 – 62km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 18/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.0 – 61km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 23/04/2018 – DJ Goldfield Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GV); 01/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.4 – 56km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada

More notable recent The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Goldfield Announces 2019 Second-Quarter Earnings NYSE:GV – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Goldfield Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Goldfield Announces 2019 First-Quarter Results NYSE:GV – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “President’s Comments at Goldfield’s Annual Meeting NYSE:GV – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Goldfield Corporation Announces Resumption of Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity. Stretch Colin sold $124,035 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt holds 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,900 shares. Financial Advisory Incorporated accumulated 4,864 shares. The United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Plc has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Everence Capital Incorporated invested 1.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 3,254 were accumulated by Grassi Invest Mgmt. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 1.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Shellback Lp holds 0.69% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Harris Limited Partnership invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.53% or 1.43 million shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc owns 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,911 shares. Lvw Advsrs Llc holds 0.19% or 4,312 shares. 2.18M are held by Platinum Invest Mgmt Limited. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 13,556 shares. Hyman Charles D has 0.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,811 shares. Twin Tree Management LP owns 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 12,605 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. Nomura upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $215 target in Monday, March 11 report. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Rosenblatt. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SAH, DLPH, PINS, TWTR, FB, BTG and RGLD highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.