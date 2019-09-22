Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Vale S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 0.73 17.87

Table 1 highlights Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and Vale S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0.00% 44.3% -39.8% Vale S.A. 0.00% 8.6% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.8 beta indicates that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is 80.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Vale S.A.’s beta is 1.07 which is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and Vale S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Vale S.A. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Vale S.A.’s potential upside is 40.33% and its consensus target price is $16.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and Vale S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 20.2%. 2.5% are Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Vale S.A. has 38.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0% 6.82% 4.44% -4.08% 33.65% -5.37% Vale S.A. -3.2% -6.75% 4.93% 3.18% -8.73% -1.52%

For the past year Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was more bearish than Vale S.A.

Summary

Vale S.A. beats Platinum Group Metals Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development company in the Republic of South Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, chromium, and vanadium deposits. The companyÂ’s key development project and exploration targets are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of iron ore and iron ore pallets for steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. Its Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The companyÂ’s Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of logistic services. Its Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel and its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.