Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG)’s Financial Results Comparing With General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

We are contrasting Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 General Moly Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and General Moly Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0.00% 44.3% -39.8% General Moly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a beta of 1.8 and its 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, General Moly Inc. has a -0.01 beta which is 101.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and General Moly Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 4.6%. Insiders held 2.5% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 42.43% of General Moly Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0% 6.82% 4.44% -4.08% 33.65% -5.37% General Moly Inc. -43.91% -43.47% -0.99% -9.99% -50.86% -10.99%

For the past year Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than General Moly Inc.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development company in the Republic of South Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, chromium, and vanadium deposits. The companyÂ’s key development project and exploration targets are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.