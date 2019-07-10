Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) and Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Cameco Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.18 57.37

Table 1 highlights Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and Cameco Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and Cameco Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% -54.5% Cameco Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.93. Competitively, Cameco Corporation’s beta is 0.87 which is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Cameco Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Cameco Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.4% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.1% of Cameco Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cameco Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Platinum Group Metals Ltd. -2.13% -13.21% 0.73% -23.38% 0.07% -7.38% Cameco Corporation -2.43% -13.97% -17.43% -16.12% -13.07% -11.54%

For the past year Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cameco Corporation.

Summary

Cameco Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development company in the Republic of South Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, chromium, and vanadium deposits. The companyÂ’s key development project and exploration targets are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. It operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the McArthur River/Key Lake, Cigar Lake, and Rabbit Lake properties located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors. The NUKEM segment trades in uranium and uranium-related products. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities. Cameco Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.