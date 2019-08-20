Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) and Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Comparison side by side

Both Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) and Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Lithium Americas Corp. 4 54.99 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and Lithium Americas Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and Lithium Americas Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0.00% 44.3% -39.8% Lithium Americas Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.4% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares and 16.48% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares. 2.5% are Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 36.97% of Lithium Americas Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0% 6.82% 4.44% -4.08% 33.65% -5.37% Lithium Americas Corp. -6.58% -7.52% 1.93% 13.89% 1.37% 16.4%

For the past year Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has -5.37% weaker performance while Lithium Americas Corp. has 16.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Lithium Americas Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development company in the Republic of South Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, chromium, and vanadium deposits. The companyÂ’s key development project and exploration targets are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.