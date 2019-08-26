Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) is a company in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has 27.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2.5% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.75% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0.00% 44.30% -39.80% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals Ltd. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.57 2.49

The potential upside of the rivals is 109.27%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0% 6.82% 4.44% -4.08% 33.65% -5.37% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has -5.37% weaker performance while Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s competitors have 25.73% stronger performance.

Risk and Volatility

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.8. In other hand, Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s rivals have beta of 1.41 which is 40.52% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s peers beat Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development company in the Republic of South Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, chromium, and vanadium deposits. The companyÂ’s key development project and exploration targets are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.