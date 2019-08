Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (EAGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL) and Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00 Seaboard Corporation 4,099 0.66 N/A 18.91 215.80

Table 1 highlights Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and Seaboard Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and Seaboard Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Seaboard Corporation 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.44% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp shares are held by institutional investors while 19% of Seaboard Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.21% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 78.33% of Seaboard Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Seaboard Corporation -0.93% -1.82% -9.44% 8.2% 10.31% 15.37%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Seaboard Corporation beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. Its Pork division is involved in hog production and pork processing; and the production and sale of fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets. This division sells its fresh products under the Prairie Fresh brand; and raw and pre-cooked bacon, ham, and sausage under the Daily’s brand. It also produces and sells biodiesel from pork fat and vegetable oil. The company’s Commodity Trading and Milling division markets wheat, corn, soybean meal, and other commodities to third parties and affiliated companies; and operates grain and feed milling, and related businesses. Its Marine division provides cargo shipping services to 26 countries between the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. This division operates a terminal and off-dock warehouses for cargo consolidation and temporary storage; and a cargo terminal facility that includes an on-dock warehouse space for temporary storage of bagged grains, resins, and other cargoes. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of approximately 22 chartered and 3 owned vessels, as well as dry, refrigerated, and specialized containers, as well as other related equipment. The company’s Sugar division grows sugar cane; produces and refines sugar; produces alcohol; and purchases sugar for resale. Its Power division operates as an independent power producer generating electricity for the local power grid in the Dominican Republic. The company’s Turkey division produces, processes, and markets branded and non-branded turkeys, and other turkey products to retail and foodservice outlets, as well as exports products to Mexico and internationally. Its Other Businesses division purchases and processes jalapeño peppers. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, Kansas.