Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (EAGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.44% and 22.73%. 0.21% are Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98%

Summary

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II beats on 2 of the 3 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

