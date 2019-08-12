Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (EAGL) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) Comparing side by side

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00 Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Demonstrates Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.44% and 50.55%. 0.21% are Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.85% are Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.