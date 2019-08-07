Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (EAGL) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Comparison side by side

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.44% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp shares and 0% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.21% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31%

Summary

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.