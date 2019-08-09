Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU) EPS Estimated At $-0.02; Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) (NYSE:BITA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) had 2 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 28 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Friday, May 31 by Bank of America. See Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Maintain

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $896.05 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. It currently has negative earnings. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications.

The stock increased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 443,079 shares traded. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 52.42% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO NAMES XIAOKE LIU COO; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q Rev $413.5M; 19/03/2018 – Bitauto Board of Directors Approves $150 Million Share Repurchase Program; 15/03/2018 BITAUTO 4Q REV. $413.5M, EST. $384.0M; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q EPS 72c; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS RMB0.72 ($0.11); 30/04/2018 – Bitauto Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO BOARD OKS $150M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M, EST. $338.2M; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD BITA.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $38 TARGET PRICE