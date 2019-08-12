Plantronics (PLT) to pay $0.15 on Sep 10, 2019; Redmile Group Cut By $1.49 Million Its Xencor (XNCR) Holding

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) is expected to pay $0.15 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:PLT) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Plantronics Inc’s current price of $28.03 translates into 0.54% yield. Plantronics Inc’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 10.19% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 849,682 shares traded or 74.73% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Polycom Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn By Plantronics; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF DEAL CONSIDERATION WITH CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $1.375 BLN IN NEW, FULLY-COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS INTRODUCES PLANTRONICS PARTNER PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Acquire Polycom For $2 Billion; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects $75M in Annual Run-Rate Cost Synergies Within 12 Months of Transaction Close; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM IN DEAL VALUED AT $2B; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S: POLYCOM’S ACQUISITION BY PLANTRONICS CREDIT POSITIVE; 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR: Plantronics Rtgs On Watch Neg On Polycom Buy Plan

Redmile Group Llc decreased Xencor Inc (XNCR) stake by 1.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as Xencor Inc (XNCR)’s stock rose 46.93%. The Redmile Group Llc holds 3.04 million shares with $94.32 million value, down from 3.08 million last quarter. Xencor Inc now has $2.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 299,376 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Plantronics, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 180,000 shares stake. Quantbot L P owns 5,779 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.01% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Vanguard Group Inc reported 3.18 million shares. Northern Trust Corp owns 635,019 shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 1,350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv reported 5,020 shares. Bragg Fin Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 50,724 shares. 12Th Street Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 132,858 shares. Fmr holds 79,095 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Boston Ptnrs has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0.01% or 463,032 shares.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The firm also makes and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals.

Among 2 analysts covering Plantronics (NYSE:PLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Plantronics has $90 highest and $83 lowest target. $84’s average target is 199.68% above currents $28.03 stock price. Plantronics had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Sidoti has “Buy” rating and $83 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Sidoti. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital.

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Plantronics Inc (PLT) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) CEO Joseph Burton on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $73,545 activity. JOURET GUIDO bought $73,545 worth of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) on Tuesday, February 19.

Among 6 analysts covering Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Xencor Inc has $56 highest and $21 lowest target. $42.38’s average target is 13.07% above currents $37.48 stock price. Xencor Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Nomura. Raymond James initiated it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.12 million activity. $164,115 worth of stock was bought by STAFFORD JOHN S III on Friday, March 22.

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Xencor (XNCR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Xencor Inc (XNCR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “INmune Bio Appoints Biotechnology Executive Edgardo Baracchini as New Board Member – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) CEO Bassil Dahiyat on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Xencor (XNCR) Tops Q2 EPS by 18c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Redmile Group Llc increased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) stake by 1.32 million shares to 3.15M valued at $49.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Teladoc Health Inc stake by 244,300 shares and now owns 439,900 shares. Invitae Corp was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 8.44 million shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated owns 270,989 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 30,647 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 43 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 18,200 shares. Franklin Resources Inc holds 457,432 shares. First Light Asset Limited Co holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 511,328 shares. 4,404 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Ameritas Prtn accumulated 3,865 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 6,526 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,751 shares. Tekla Mgmt Limited Co owns 72,382 shares. United Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 66,200 shares.