Plantronics (PLT) to pay $0.15 on Sep 10, 2019; Franklin Financial Services Has 1 Sentiment

Franklin Financial Services Corp (FRAF) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.00, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 1 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 1 sold and reduced positions in Franklin Financial Services Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 236,178 shares, up from 234,638 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Franklin Financial Services Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold Plantronics, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America De holds 208,374 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co has 182,197 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) or 6,000 shares. Redmond Asset Limited Liability Co reported 0.64% stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 123,550 shares stake. 61,580 are owned by Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 82,707 shares. Valley Advisers stated it has 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 37 shares or 0% of the stock. 85,357 are held by Shell Asset Management. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtn Llc owns 37,460 shares. Alliancebernstein L P has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Hanson & Doremus Mngmt holds 16,125 shares. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) stated it has 1,710 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The firm also makes and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals.

Among 2 analysts covering Plantronics (NYSE:PLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Plantronics had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Northland Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Sidoti. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Sidoti.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $238,631 activity. DEXHEIMER BRIAN S bought $165,086 worth of stock. JOURET GUIDO bought $73,545 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.

More notable recent Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Dividend Investors Making A Mistake With Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAF)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Franklin Financial Services declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Franklin Financial Services Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FRAF)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Franklin Financial Announces Nasdaq Listing – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Financial Services declares $0.27 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Franklin Financial Services Corporation for 51,644 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 137,909 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Logan Capital Management Inc has 0.1% invested in the company for 43,750 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Financial Services Inc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,235 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 33 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $68,409 activity.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $156.40 million. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. It has a 10.54 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans to consumers; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing.

The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 3,524 shares traded. Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.