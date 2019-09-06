Plantronics (PLT) Holder Lapides Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $354,200 as Stock Declined; New Oriental Education (EDU) Market Valuation Rose While Azimuth Capital Management Lifted Stake

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Education (EDU) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 20,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 60,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 40,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Education for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.95B market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $112.77. About 1.06M shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc. (PLT) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, down from 187,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.04% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.93. About 448,775 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ EPS IMMEDIATELY; 28/03/2018 – Headsets maker Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 78c; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Rev $205M-$215M; 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 Plantronics Unveils Voyager 104: A Headset Designed For Trucking Professionals; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS Ba2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEG; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q EPS 29c-EPS 41c; 03/04/2018 – Plantronics Manager Pro v3.11 Expands Headset Insight and Management to iOS and Android Devices

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 141,200 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $13.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 28,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 1.04 million shares. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc accumulated 123,550 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability invested 0.09% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Federated Invsts Pa owns 16,978 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 23,132 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh reported 314,156 shares. 34,800 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 10,410 shares. 4,486 are owned by Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada. Los Angeles Management And Equity holds 0% or 5,180 shares. Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 15,467 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Company reported 390,961 shares. Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.11% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 52,100 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 18,530 shares.

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 82.76% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.58 per share. PLT’s profit will be $41.96 million for 7.53 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Plantronics Appoints New Chief Financial Officer NYSE:PLT – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Plantronics Inc (PLT) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 42,011 shares to 92,784 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fin Select Spdr Etf (XLF) by 225,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 609,666 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is New Oriental Education & Tech Group Inc. (EDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Based On Its ROE, Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HAS, INFN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.