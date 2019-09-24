Plantronics New (Put) (PLT) Holder Sg Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $2.04 Million; As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Rare Infrastructure LTD Decreased by $5.14 Million Its Stake

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 30,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 688,094 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.36 million, down from 718,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $166.49. About 1.20M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (Put) (PLT) by 27.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 55,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The hedge fund held 144,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.37 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.17. About 113,779 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 21/03/2018 Plantronics Unveils Voyager 104: A Headset Designed For Trucking Professionals; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF DEAL CONSIDERATION WITH CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $1.375 BLN IN NEW, FULLY-COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q NET REV. $216.1M; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS Ba2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEG; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN ITS THIRD FISCAL QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE DATED JANUARY 30, 2018; 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM FOR $2B; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to Buy Polycom in $2 Billion Deal to Add Services; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion. via @cnbctech

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 511,694 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $158.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 1.42 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btim owns 559,948 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Sand Hill Global Advsr Ltd Co invested in 2,598 shares. Auxier Asset reported 10,709 shares stake. Sterling Mngmt Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited has 0.18% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 135,942 shares. Spc holds 0.39% or 11,436 shares. 24,000 are owned by Monetta Financial Ser Incorporated. American Bank & Trust invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ar Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.47% or 7,700 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Lc holds 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 1,200 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Co reported 319,620 shares. 214,050 were accumulated by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.06% stake. Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 6,087 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Mechanics Bancorp Department has invested 0.4% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.13 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $631.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 77,927 shares to 136,122 shares, valued at $10.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varex Imaging Corp (Put) by 245,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,600 shares, and has risen its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold PLT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.51 million shares or 2.62% more from 30.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubic Asset Management holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 23,944 shares. Hanson & Doremus reported 16,256 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 12,756 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). 1492 Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 29,253 shares. Geode Mngmt Llc accumulated 412,576 shares. Aperio Ltd Com holds 18,137 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). First Manhattan reported 8 shares. Bragg Finance stated it has 76,031 shares. Epoch Prtn Inc invested in 1.20M shares. The Illinois-based Skyline Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.14% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Aqr Mngmt Ltd has 28,982 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 3.91 million shares.

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 82.76% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.58 per share. PLT’s profit will be $41.95M for 8.77 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.