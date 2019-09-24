Plantronics New (PLT) Valuation Declined While Engineers Gate Manager LP Raised Stake by $594,331; Arizona State Retirement System Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 4,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 527,745 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.50M, up from 523,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $131.56. About 217,907 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 147% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 16,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 26,990 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, up from 10,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.47. About 3,556 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 78c; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects $75M in Annual Run-Rate Cost Synergies Within 12 Months of Transaction Close; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF DEAL CONSIDERATION WITH CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $1.375 BLN IN NEW, FULLY-COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING; 28/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Santa Cruz’s Plantronics to buy San Jose’s Polycom in $2 billion deal to create; 21/03/2018 Plantronics Unveils Voyager 104: A Headset Designed For Trucking Professionals; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PLANTRONICS RATINGS UNDER REVIEW AFTER PURCHASE; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Buy Polycom In Deal Valued At $2 Billion, Including Debt — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Headsets maker Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion; 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 13,320 shares to 24,780 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Griffon Corp (NYSE:GFF) by 19,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,888 shares, and cut its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold PLT shares while 49 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 21,691 shares to 143,831 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 11,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,978 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

