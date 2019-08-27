Plantronics New (PLT) Valuation Declined While Deprince Race & Zollo Has Upped Its Stake; Oak Associates LTD Maintains Stake in Novo (NVO)

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 63.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 13,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 35,585 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 21,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.25. About 1.15M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION PART OF CO’S 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 14.0 BLN TO BE EXECUTED DURING 12 MONTHS PERIOD FROM 1 FEBRUARY 2018; 23/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 4%; 20/03/2018 – IGNORE:NOVO RESULTS FROM SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION IN LINE WITH ANNOUNCEMENT ON 2 MAY THAT NOVO HOLDINGS A/S INTENDS TO MAINTAIN ITS OWNERSHIP OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL AROUND 28%; 26/04/2018 – EMISPHERE AMENDS LICENSE PACT WITH NOVO NORDISK; 07/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 3rd Wk, Belviq Advances: Obesity; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Product Approved for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia, a Symptom of VVA, Due to Menopause; 16/05/2018 – BioLamina and Novo Nordisk Partner to Advance Stem Cell Based Therapies for Three Common Medical Conditions; 30/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 2nd Wk, Contrave Advances: Obesity

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 25,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 463,093 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.35 million, up from 437,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 514,327 shares traded or 0.85% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Plantronics Ratings Under Review After Acquisition Announcement; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plantronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLT); 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q EPS 29c; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects $75M in Annual Run-Rate Cost Synergies Within 12 Months of Transaction Close; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS Ba2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEG; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Acquire Polycom For $2 Billion; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Introduces Plantronics Partner Program; Creates New Opportunities for Partners to Increase Profits and Reach More C; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to Buy Polycom in $2 Billion Deal to Add Services

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 16,922 shares to 159,558 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,121 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “8 Biotech Stocks to Watch After the Q2 Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novo’s Fiasp OK’d in Europe for kids as young as one year old – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will These 3 Good Performers Beat the Market? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Consider in Light of Falling Treasury Yields – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pharma Stock Roundup: AGN, NVO Earnings, EU Nod to SNY & ABBV Drugs for New Patients – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubbell Inc by 10,061 shares to 180,606 shares, valued at $21.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 90,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (NYSE:CTB).