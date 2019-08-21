Plantronics New (PLT) Shareholder Trellus Management Company Has Upped Holding by $1.16 Million; Xilinx (XLNX) Share Value Declined While 10-15 Associates Has Lowered Its Holding by $9.56 Million

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 341.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 25,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 7,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.35. About 303,038 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS REAFFIRMS FINL OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q NET REV. $216.1M; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PLANTRONICS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S: POLYCOM’S ACQUISITION BY PLANTRONICS CREDIT POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to Buy Polycom in $2 Billion Deal to Add Services; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Rev $205M-$215M; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, ROBERT HAGERTY TO ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN, MARV TSEU TOASSUME ROLE OF VICE-CHAIRMAN OF PLANTRONICS BOARD; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q Rev $216.1M; 28/03/2018 – Headsets maker Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 43.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 75,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 97,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, down from 172,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $105.1. About 3.42 million shares traded or 2.33% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c

