Plantronics New (PLT) Position Has Upped by Trellus Management Company Llc; Manulife Finl (MFC) Shareholder Causeway Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 341.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 25,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 7,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 716,043 shares traded or 42.60% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Polycom Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn By Plantronics; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PLANTRONICS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Acquire Polycom For $2 Billion; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM IN DEAL VALUED AT $2B; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Aquition of Polycom Expected to Close by the End of the 3Q; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion. via @cnbctech; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S: POLYCOM’S ACQUISITION BY PLANTRONICS CREDIT POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q NET REV. $216.1M; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q EPS 29c

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 26.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 17.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 47.68M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806.32 million, down from 64.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 1.02 million shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT ANNOUNCES 22 FOR 100 OFFER AT $0.865/SECURITY; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS SAYS WILL TERMINATE OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 29, 2018; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT: PURCHASE OF PROPERTIES IN U.S. FOR US$387.0M; 08/05/2018 – MANULIFE RELEASES 2017 CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP REPORT & PUBLIC AC; 11/04/2018 – MANULIFE REPORTS EMBEDDED VALUE OF $49.2B AT END OF 2017; 06/03/2018 Manulife Fincl Corp Announces Results of Conversion Privilege of Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shrs Series 11; 11/04/2018 – Manulife reports embedded value of $49.2 billion at the end of 2017 and releases 4Q17 supplemental disclosures updated for 2018 reporting segment changes; 10/05/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene on BOE Monetary Policy (Video); 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q ROE +14.1%; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – DEBENTURES MATURE ON MAY 9, 2028

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skyline Asset Management LP invested in 1.15% or 147,300 shares. Principal Financial Gp stated it has 546,520 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 127,753 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Com holds 0% or 36,984 shares in its portfolio. Friess Associates Ltd Liability holds 0.25% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) or 72,490 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 463,032 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 13,318 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,321 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.01% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Oberweis Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.1% or 11,200 shares in its portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 35,210 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh owns 314,156 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0% or 11,700 shares.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (NYSE:SMFG) by 240,568 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $14.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 34,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 691,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM).