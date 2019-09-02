Plantronics New (PLT) Market Value Declined While Price T Rowe Associates Has Trimmed by $2.40 Million Its Holding; Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Cut Holding in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) by $382,960

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 52,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 402,807 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, down from 454,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.07. About 522,763 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q EPS 29c; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Plantronics Ba2 Rating; Outlook Revised To Negative; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 78c; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q Rev $216.1M; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PLANTRONICS RATINGS UNDER REVIEW AFTER PURCHASE; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q NET REV. $216.1M; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Acquire Polycom For $2 Billion; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Polycom Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn By Plantronics

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 72,021 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, down from 76,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 03/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Exxon FPSO arrives for work off Guyana – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.81 billion for 18.81 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13,665 shares to 88,765 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 7,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barry Invest Ltd Llc invested in 0.95% or 37,653 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company reported 0.62% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Merian Global Investors (Uk) stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Saturna holds 6,241 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rothschild Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 49,508 shares. Lord Abbett Llc invested in 837,800 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Pinnacle Finance Partners reported 1.01% stake. Bartlett & Limited holds 339,925 shares. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 36,280 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru holds 1.73% or 89,924 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 133,716 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Rothschild Asset Management Us holds 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 3,084 shares. D E Shaw stated it has 165,136 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sequent Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 24,714 shares. Gw Henssler Associates Ltd reported 278,924 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Castleark Lc has 0.31% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 179,806 shares. 36,984 are owned by Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co. Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Dupont Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Lc reported 35,210 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Moody National Bank Tru Division owns 189 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.03% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Maryland-based Profit Inv Management Ltd has invested 1.84% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Epoch Prtnrs has invested 0.04% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Redmond Asset Lc has invested 0.64% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Coldstream Capital stated it has 24,501 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 10,927 shares. The North Carolina-based Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.06% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT).

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allakos Inc by 67,127 shares to 766,485 shares, valued at $31.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 517,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Plantronics Inc (PLT) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Poly Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “RIG 700 Wireless Gaming Headset Takes Ultra-Lightweight to the Next Level – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Plantronics, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLT) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.