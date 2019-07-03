Plantronics New (PLT) Holder Comerica Bank Lifted Its Holding by $850,772; Transdigm Group (TDG) Holder Three Peaks Capital Management Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 47.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 5,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,196 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 11,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $8.28 during the last trading session, reaching $496.8. About 133,342 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500.

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 31.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 16,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,210 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, up from 51,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 164,162 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 29.47% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 66C TO 78C; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM IN DEAL VALUED AT $2B; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – EXPECT $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES WITHIN 12 MONTHS OF TRANSACTION CLOSE; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S: POLYCOM’S ACQUISITION BY PLANTRONICS CREDIT POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PLANTRONICS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Introduces Plantronics Partner Program; Creates New Opportunities for Partners to Increase Profits and Reach More C; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q EPS 29c-EPS 41c

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 54,869 shares to 144,268 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 17,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Gru Inc Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Hsbc Holdg Public accumulated 31,360 shares. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership accumulated 1,248 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Glob Thematic Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 64,619 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Gulf Intl Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 11,025 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 31,387 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 311,745 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 7,279 shares. 622 were reported by First Republic Inv Management Inc. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0.01% or 1,825 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 16,704 shares. Advent Interest Corp Ma has invested 3.75% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.64% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Putnam Limited Co holds 252,774 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 selling transactions for $10.97 million activity. 3,000 shares were sold by Wynne Sarah, worth $1.26M on Thursday, February 7. Henderson Robert S sold $8.55M worth of stock.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $4.01 earnings per share, up 1.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.95 per share. TDG’s profit will be $213.25 million for 30.97 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.17 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.84% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $238,631 activity. Another trade for 3,569 shares valued at $165,086 was bought by DEXHEIMER BRIAN S.