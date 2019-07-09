Plantronics New (PLT) Holder Coldstream Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Intact Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $5.01 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 41.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 7,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,501 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 17,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.87. About 181,297 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 29.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q EPS 29c; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Rev $205M-$215M; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Acquire Polycom For $2 Billion; 30/03/2018 – Plantronics (PLT) Plantronics to Acquire Polycom Conference (Transcript); 28/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Santa Cruz’s Plantronics to buy San Jose’s Polycom in $2 billion deal to create; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S: POLYCOM’S ACQUISITION BY PLANTRONICS CREDIT POSITIVE; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS Ba2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEG; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Aquition of Polycom Expected to Close by the End of the 3Q; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 78c; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 66C TO 78C

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 57.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 62,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, down from 108,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $71.42. About 6.89 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Poly G7500 Delivers All-in-One Content and Video Conferencing Solution for Limitless Potential to Collaborate – PRNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Poly Announces Upcoming Events with Financial Community – PRNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Seasoned Unified Communications Expert Tom Puorro Joins Plantronics – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Poly Appoints New Executive Vice President Of Strategy – PRNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Plantronics Appoints New Chief Financial Officer NYSE:PLT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,388 shares to 803,898 shares, valued at $94.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 59,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,201 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $238,631 activity. DEXHEIMER BRIAN S also bought $165,086 worth of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation reported 1.16M shares stake. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.46% or 37,460 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 9,823 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Century reported 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 8,800 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan Com has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Barclays Public Limited Company owns 23,815 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Moreover, Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Morgan Stanley has 18,530 shares. Friess Associate Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Profit Inv Mngmt Lc holds 1.84% or 52,199 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 10,985 shares. Wells Fargo Comm Mn has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Biopharma Stocks to Buy for Income – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Merck Stock Earns Another Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Anticipation Of Powell Speech, G20 Summit Has Market In Wait-And-See Mode – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Allergan plc to AbbVie Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why AbbVie Is a Retiree’s Dream Stock – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 8.08 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J.