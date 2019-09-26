Plantronics New (PLT) Holder 1492 Capital Management Lowered Stake as Stock Declined; As Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Share Price Declined, Schneider Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $375,440

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 46,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 675,868 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, down from 722,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ardmore Shipping Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.53% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $6.93. About 44,827 shares traded. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has risen 5.61% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 09/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Irish RMBS Deal Ardmore Securities No. 1; 27/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 17/05/2018 – CENTREX METALS – SIGNED NON-BINDING MOU WITH GUJARAT STATE FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS FOR SUPPLY OF PRODUCT FROM ARDMORE PHOSPHATE ROCK PROJECT; 23/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery County; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 29,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 29,253 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 59,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 17,978 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 66C TO 78C; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PLANTRONICS RATINGS UNDER REVIEW AFTER PURCHASE; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF DEAL CONSIDERATION WITH CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $1.375 BLN IN NEW, FULLY-COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS Ba2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEG; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, ROBERT HAGERTY TO ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN, MARV TSEU TOASSUME ROLE OF VICE-CHAIRMAN OF PLANTRONICS BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects $75M in Annual Run-Rate Cost Synergies Within 12 Months of Transaction Close; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Aquition of Polycom Expected to Close by the End of the 3Q; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to Buy Polycom in $2 Billion Deal to Add Services; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S: POLYCOM’S ACQUISITION BY PLANTRONICS CREDIT POSITIVE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold PLT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.51 million shares or 2.62% more from 30.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 26,170 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) or 16,225 shares. Globeflex Lp invested 0.02% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Comerica Retail Bank owns 51,359 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 8,660 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny, a New York-based fund reported 19,402 shares. Sei Invests Commerce invested 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc Inc accumulated 1,134 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1.04 million shares. Numerixs Invest Techs has invested 0.04% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Prudential Financial reported 22,148 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.04% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Bragg Financial Advisors invested in 0.35% or 76,031 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Legal General Gru Public Limited Company accumulated 37,210 shares.

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 82.76% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.58 per share. PLT’s profit will be $41.95 million for 8.99 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $106.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 12,692 shares to 47,648 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 8,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Optimizerx Corp.

Analysts await Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 67.57% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Ardmore Shipping Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

