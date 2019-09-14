Plantronics New (PLT) Holder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Boosted Stake; Second Curve Capital Trimmed Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Position by $1.55 Million

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 46,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 456,712 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.47 million, down from 503,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $34.42. About 271,596 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 14/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS: ENCORE III HAS FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM, 5-YR OPTION; 21/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Results Of The Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 05/03/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY NSCLC COHORT DATA EXPECTED 2Q18; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 49.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 66,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 198,874 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.37M, up from 132,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 404,705 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PLANTRONICS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to Buy Polycom in $2 Billion Deal to Add Services; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS REAFFIRMS FINL OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 66C TO 78C; 28/03/2018 – Headsets maker Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion; 03/04/2018 – Plantronics Manager Pro v3.11 Expands Headset Insight and Management to iOS and Android Devices; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PLANTRONICS RATINGS UNDER REVIEW AFTER PURCHASE; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR: Plantronics Rtgs On Watch Neg On Polycom Buy Plan; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to buy video conferencing gear maker Polycom for $2 bln; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Introduces Plantronics Partner Program; Creates New Opportunities for Partners to Increase Profits and Reach More C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold PLT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.51 million shares or 2.62% more from 30.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Epoch Investment Ptnrs stated it has 1.20 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 364,970 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 90 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Gamco Investors Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corp accumulated 28,979 shares. Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 2.75% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 161,100 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 337,013 shares. Macquarie Limited stated it has 705,420 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 51,473 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT).

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 85,061 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $19.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 23,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,278 shares, and cut its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF).

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Plantronics Inc (PLT) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Plantronics, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLT) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Plantronics Appoints New Chief Financial Officer NYSE:PLT – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Poly Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its Broad Portfolio and Differentiated Value in the Unified Communications & Collaboration Device Market – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ECPG’s profit will be $42.24M for 6.33 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Encore Capital Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Monique Dumais Appointed Chief Information Officer for Encore Capital Group – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Capital One (COF) Stock is Worth Betting on Now – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encore Capital sheds Australia, New Zealand unit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Encore Capital Group, Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $45.26 million activity.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $145.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 62,335 shares to 202,335 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 20,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 591,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold ECPG shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 32.17 million shares or 3.60% more from 31.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granahan Investment Mgmt Ma invested in 0.11% or 63,023 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability holds 48,571 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 355,768 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 261,709 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md reported 3.31 million shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp invested 0.05% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Everence Mngmt has 6,580 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Leuthold Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 8,570 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Pnc Fincl Grp holds 0% or 35,024 shares in its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fincl reported 292,027 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York-based Corsair Capital LP has invested 0.5% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has 32 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).