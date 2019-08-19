Plantronics New Com (PLT) Shares Declined While Disciplined Growth Investors Raised Stake; Centene Del (CNC) Holding Has Lifted by Tpg-Axon Management Lp

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New Com (PLT) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 96,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.51 million, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 720,913 shares traded or 43.57% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PLANTRONICS RATINGS UNDER REVIEW AFTER PURCHASE; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN ITS THIRD FISCAL QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE DATED JANUARY 30, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Plantronics Ba2 Rating; Outlook Revised To Negative; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to buy video conferencing gear maker Polycom for $2 bln; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS Ba2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEG; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF DEAL CONSIDERATION WITH CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $1.375 BLN IN NEW, FULLY-COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING; 30/03/2018 – Plantronics (PLT) Plantronics to Acquire Polycom Conference (Transcript); 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q Rev $216.1M

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking owns 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 320,778 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd reported 1.37 million shares. Oppenheimer And Co reported 70,388 shares. 44,935 were reported by Atria Invests Llc. Marietta Inv Partners Ltd invested in 0.08% or 4,846 shares. Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 414 shares. Capital Fund Sa holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 98,088 shares. Brinker Capital has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Nuwave Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). South Dakota Inv Council owns 0.54% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 482,072 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 4.02M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Secor Capital Lp holds 34,712 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 55,870 shares. 327,092 were accumulated by Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc Cl A (NYSE:UA) by 20,293 shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $47.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW).