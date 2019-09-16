Plantronics New Com (PLT) Shareholder Disciplined Growth Investors Has Boosted Position; Arbor Rlty Tr (ABR) Position Held by Orinda Asset Management Llc

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New Com (PLT) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 95,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 2.08M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.04M, up from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.03. About 74,516 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to Buy Polycom in $2 Billion Deal to Add Services; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Acquire Polycom For $2 Billion; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, ROBERT HAGERTY TO ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN, MARV TSEU TOASSUME ROLE OF VICE-CHAIRMAN OF PLANTRONICS BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 78c; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Buy Polycom In Deal Valued At $2 Billion, Including Debt — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – S&P PLACED PLANTRONICS, INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Polycom Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn By Plantronics; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q EPS 29c

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR) by 160.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 251,685 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, up from 96,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.94. About 349,432 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 8.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO 25c/Share; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Arbor Realty Cre 2017-FL1; 04/05/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABR); 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M; 15/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – OFFERING EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MARCH 13, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q EPS 42c

More notable recent Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 83% – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Arbor Announces the Appointment of Danny van der Reis to Executive Vice President, Structured Asset Management – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Arbor Realty Trust Stock Is a Smart REIT Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $74.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Tr by 55,168 shares to 100,597 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold ABR shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 0.47% more from 41.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership has 153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 97,363 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanlon Investment Management holds 26,812 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 19,668 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 608,048 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 793,097 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) for 57,266 shares. Northern Trust holds 827,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 210,924 were accumulated by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 9,490 shares. Pnc Grp has 9,112 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp owns 1.37 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0% or 150,828 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Raymond James Finance Advsr holds 0% or 85,468 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold PLT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.51 million shares or 2.62% more from 30.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 73,346 shares in its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management accumulated 16,256 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 12Th Street Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 198,874 shares stake. Art Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 195,305 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 7,825 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 73,251 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 31,597 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0.05% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). 108,364 were accumulated by American Century. Whittier has invested 0.08% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Macquarie Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 705,420 shares. Mutual Of America Lc owns 28,979 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT).

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “RIG 700 Wireless Gaming Headset Takes Ultra-Lightweight to the Next Level – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Plantronics, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLT) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc Com (NASDAQ:URBN) by 41,065 shares to 899,162 shares, valued at $20.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synaptics Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 11,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,351 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp Com (NASDAQ:OTEX).